Renee Lynn Wheeler, of Lapwai, passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 46.

She was born Dec. 11, 1975, to Phillip Wheeler Jr., and Francine Compo. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her children and family. She spent most of her years living on the Nez Perce Reservation. As a child until her adult years, she enjoyed attending powwows and playing volleyball, basketball and softball. As she got older, she loved playing darts, attending Pendleton Round-Ups and watching the Seattle Seahawks play (her favorite NFL team).