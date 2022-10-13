Renee Lynn Wheeler, of Lapwai, passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 46.
She was born Dec. 11, 1975, to Phillip Wheeler Jr., and Francine Compo. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her children and family. She spent most of her years living on the Nez Perce Reservation. As a child until her adult years, she enjoyed attending powwows and playing volleyball, basketball and softball. As she got older, she loved playing darts, attending Pendleton Round-Ups and watching the Seattle Seahawks play (her favorite NFL team).
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She is survived by her sons, Daren E. Strom, of Lapwai, and Brandon U. Wheeler, of Lapwai; granddaughter Nezhalynn Renee Nicole Bowman, of Lapwai; daughter, Marissa R. Vallem, of Lewiston; companion, Tate Vallem, of Lewiston; grandsons, Julian and Jaidan Maldonado, of Lewiston; her mother, Francine Delorme, of Sweetwater; sisters, Michelle Moreno, of Lapwai, Deanne Covarrubias, of Carson, Wash., and Julia Allen, of Lapwai; brother, William Allen III, of Orofino; brother-in-law Steven Lombard Jr., of Orofino; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Phillip Wheeler Jr.; grandparents, Ken and Rose Frank; stepfather, William T. Allen Jr.; aunt Freda Allen; and her uncles Frank Compo, Richard Compo and Rod Wheeler.
A burial will be held at Jonah Cemetery in Sweetwater, following the funeral service at 10 a.m. today at the Lapwai Methodist Church. A dinner will follow afterward at the Julia Allen Memorial Building.