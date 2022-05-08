Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of many. You loved and cared for all the hearts you looked after. We honor you and thank you for all the kindness you gave over the years.
Renee Jackson-Searle, 49, of Lewiston, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, in Reno, Nev., where she was life-flighted due to a diabetic coma.
Her daughter Stephanie was by her side until the time of her passing.
Renee was born Aug. 22, 1972, in Grangeville to Sharon (Dahlin) Jackson and Terry Jackson.
Renee grew up in Kamiah, where she graduated in 1991. She was well-known for her long red hair, her love for kids and was well-respected in her community.
Renee was a feisty red head with a big, tender heart, a great sense of humor and was a listening ear and friend to all. Renee later moved to Lewiston with John Wright, where they had their daughter, Stephanie Dana Lynn Wright on Jan. 2, 1994. John and Renee were married and later divorced.
Renee kept a beautiful home, where she had an in-home daycare, Nae Naes Little Angels, full of beautiful flowers and children whom she loved like her own. Renee reconnected with a classmate a few years younger, Alan Searle of Kamiah, and they soon fell in love. Alan proposed to Renee at Nascar and they were married on July 10, 2010, in Syringa, Idaho. They enjoyed many adventures, taking motorcycle rides and camping trips together.
Renee is preceded in death by her sister, Dana Lynn Jackson; grandparents Don and Rita Dahlin; grandpa Elmer Richard Miller; loving dogs, Daisy and Bear; and her husband, Alan Searle, who passed away a week after Renee on Sept. 11, 2021.
Renee is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Wright of Portland; mother Sharon (Dahlin) Jackson of Lewiston; father Terry Jackson (Becky Brotnov) of Syringa; grandmother Veta Miller of Walla Walla; brother Rick and his wife, Michael Jackson (Kamiah); brother Dean Jackson (Priscilla Estill) of Alaska; brother Brett Jackson of Lewiston; her best friend, Ruby Ringen and Steve Spencer of Troy; and her beloved dog, Ginger.
“When I think of Renee Jackson, I automatically think of fast cars, jacked up trucks, wrecking yards, big hair, long legs, long nails, beautiful flowers, usually up for anything, road trips, concerts, or just hanging out together doing nothing, and her beautiful smile.” — Ruby
“My mom was the strongest, most caring person I know with the biggest heart. She put others’ needs before her own which was even more evident in her last few years. I admired her for her love for beauty, interior design, flowers, green tea (shout out to all the Hot Shots staff who loved my mom), loud music, Sunday drives with Ginger hanging out of the truck, being a listening ear, and encouraging others. A mother of many — she loved deeply, nurtured and planted many seeds in all the hearts that were in her care. She created a safe space for children to learn, play and have fun. It wasn’t just a daycare, it was a second home, a family. May her legacy live on in me and all of Nae Nae’s little angels she loved so dearly.” — Stephanie
There will be a celebration of life held during the early summer. To send stories, donations or condolences, please email Stephanie at stephdlwright@gmail.com.