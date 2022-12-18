Renee Henriette Moe-McCarley, 94, died on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, while in residence at the Life Care Center in Post Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willie A. Moe and Doyle McCarley.
Renee Henriette Moe-McCarley, 94, died on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, while in residence at the Life Care Center in Post Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willie A. Moe and Doyle McCarley.
Renee is survived by her four children and (spouses), Jack Moe (Vesta Villalobos), Winchester, Claudette Moe (Judith Adams), Longview, Wash., Annette (Michael) Folk, Rathdrum, Idaho and Cindy (Allen) Shrader, San Antonio. She leaves behind three grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie (Megan), Cherie (Jack) and Melissa (Eddie). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Mathew, Fisher and Collin.
She was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Ligny en Barrois, France, remaining as proud of her French heritage as her U.S. citizenship. She was married in France in 1945, to American G.I. Willie Moe and she became one of thousands of war brides, leaving their homeland for a new life in America. She arrived in 1947, where she spent most of her years, living and working in Lewiston, before moving closer to family in Post Falls. While in Lewiston, she was a proud member of the local French Club and the Ladies Red Hat Society. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and spent hours teaching young people French. Her passions were her family, garden, dogs and all things French, especially the music. Her accent never left her and was part of her enduring charm and kindness that extended to people of all ages.
The family would like to thank her friends and the staff at Life Care Center for the care they provided and the love and attention that was given to Renee. Because of them, she was able to continue her passion for gardening and feeding the birds, even while her health was failing.
A private celebration of life will be given in early Spring, when the buds are blooming and the birds are singing.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.