Retired Nez Perce County Treasurer Rena Mae Crisp passed away at noon Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Rena Mae (Miller) Crisp was born May 22, 1936, in Lamar, Mo., the second child of Harold Eugene Miller and Myrtle (Kunkler) Miller. She was raised in Lamar (spending one year in Nebraska) and graduated from Lamar High School in 1954. She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia for two years before marrying and moving to Joliet, Ill. During subsequent years she lived in Port Huron, Mich., Bay City, Mich., Mt. Prospect, Ill., Overland Park, Kan., Mountain Grove, Mo., and Lewiston, Ind., before returning to Lamar in 2001.
She married Robert Lang in 1956 and then Don Crisp in 1972 — both marriages ended in divorce.
Four daughters and their families survive her; Beth and Mike Binder and daughters, Leslie and Kirsten Binder, all of Springfield, Mo.; Chris and Don Rogers, of Vancouver, Wash., and their daughter Erin Bailey; Marilynn Lang, of Tampa, Fla.; and Jennifer Gossow, of Wondai, Queensland, Australia and sons, Mitch, Jordan and Jared Gossow. Rena is also survived by two stepsons, Richard Crisp, of Longview, Wash., and David Crisp, of Kansas City, Mo.
Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Myrtle Miller; two brothers, Corp. William “Bill” Eugene Miller, a casualty of the Korean conflict, and Allen Miller, of Lamar; a stillborn daughter; stepdaughter, Anita Crisp; and stepson, Justin Crisp.
As well as being an avid reader, Rena was a creative person who enjoyed oil and tole painting, needlework, ceramics, creative writing, crafting and drama. As a young wife in Joliet, Rena and her husband were youth leaders in their church. She found an outlet for her interest in drama by directing plays for the group’s fundraisers and as a member of the community theater group.
She was a Brownie Troop leader, District Craft Leader for the Girl Scouts and enjoyed creating games and entertainments for family and friends. She developed a family tradition of special wrapped Christmas gifts that her children cherished.
Her concerns for the education of all children led her into active involvement in the PTA, where she served as president of the local chapter, district publication chairman and district legislative chairman, helping draft and propose state education legislation. She was a member of the League of Women Voters. Her interest in government continued, and when elected as Nez Perce County Treasurer while living in Lewiston, she served on the legislation committee of the Idaho State County Treasurers’ Association. She was highly respected for her unique ability to view situations clearly, and to offer unbiased thoughts on possible solutions. She was also very respected by Nez Perce County Commissioners, elected officials and especially the Treasurer’s Office staff.
Rena’s vocational experiences varied from waiting tables at Pike’s Peak Summit House to being a certified Husqvarna Chainsaw mechanic. Most of her working life, she held secretarial and bookkeeping positions in a small drugstore chain in Lewiston as Nez Perce County Treasurer in Idaho and as church secretaries at Indian Heights United Methodist Church in Overland Park, Kan., and at Lamar United Methodist Church in Lamar, Mo.
She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all but seven of our 50 United States. She especially enjoyed her trips to Alaska, Australia and Sweden. She was a member of the GFWC Atheneum Club in Lamar, United Methodist Women and Martha-Ruth Church Circle, the Hospital Auxiliary, an honorary lifetime member of the PTA and a member of the Palouse Promenaders Square Dance Club of Moscow.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Daniel Funeral Home with burial at Oakton Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to be made payable to Missouri Girl’s Town or to Lamar United Methodist Church Library Fund in care of Daniel Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at dfhlamar.com.