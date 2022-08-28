Reece Robert DeMeerleer

Jeff and Kim welcomed their first-born son, Reece Robert DeMeerleer, on Feb. 24, 1995. Reece entered this word as quietly as he left it. He didn’t cry the moment he was born, which really scared his grandparents standing in the hallway waiting to meet him. It simply was the start of the laid-back nature he showed throughout his life.

Reece passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.