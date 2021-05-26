Rebecca Jean Beck, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with family members by her side.
“Becky” was born March 19, 1942, in a small farmhouse on Town Line Road, near Eveleth, Minn. She was born the third of five girls to Martin Joseph and Marie Elizabeth Peterka. The family moved to California in 1943, and in 1946 relocated to Orofino. As a girl of 14, she started working in her parents’ business, The Orofino Cafe. Becky attended Orofino Elementary, Orofino Junior High, played the flute in the school band and graduated from Orofino High School in May 1959. She married Larry Beck a month later, in June of the same year. They built a home at Riverside that they have lived in for more than 50 years. During this time, she and Larry were foster parents to local children, who continue to contact the family often.
She worked at Hayes Grocery Store as a grocery checker on Riverside in Orofino, then went on to work at Idaho 1st National/West One Bank and retired from West One/US Bank. She later owned Becky’s Tax Service for more than 20 years with her friend Nancy Montambo.
In most any situation, Becky was an “in charge” person, and had a ready solution for anything. Becky was supportive of most of her boys’ activities, such as track, football, swimming, dirt bikes, but not so much with snowmobiles and bull riding.
Becky endured many health problems, including three bouts of cancer, and other major surgeries throughout her life. Her dogs, Libby and Buffy, were very important to her. When eating out, she always remembered to bring plenty home for them.
Becky was very generous and thoughtful with gift-giving, to her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Becky was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marjorie Gibson; mother and father-in-law Berniece and Bill Beck; sisters-in-law Nancy Rainville and Bev Beck; brother-in-law Ron Beck; and nephew Teddy Rainville.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry; sons Billy (Cindy), of Lenore, John (Sue), of Orofino, and Tim, of Wenatchee. Grandchildren are Cody Beck (Sammi), of Lenore, Travis Beck (Hannah), of Lewiston, Shani Cobbs (Zach), of Lenore, Michael Gray (Josey), of Lewiston, Zach Beck, of Juneau, Alaska, who spent a lot of time with Grandma and Grandpa Beck throughout the years, and Cole and Connor Beck, of Wenatchee. Great-grandchildren include Ally Wages, Mick Zenner, Mylie Zenner, Sofie Beck, Benton Beck, baby boy Beck expected in September, Landen Cobbs, Tripp Cobbs, Kinzlee Cobbs, Jace Gray and Tyler Gray. Three sisters also survive, Judy Daniels (Dale), in Kennewick, Barbara Newbry (Garry), in Cheney, Wash., who named their oldest daughter, Becky Jo, after her sister Becky, and Marie Highfield (David), in New Westminster, British Columbia. Nieces and nephews are Jeff Daniels, Danny Daniels, Joni Tiffany, Joe Daniels, Brett Gibson, Greg Gibson, Cameron Gibson, Becky Jo Heath, Brent Newbry, Brady Newbry, Sandon Ross, Sarah MacInnes, Bob Whitney, Renae Keeler, Jaime Cornea and Kim Engle; brother and sisters-in-law Ted Rainville, Chris Beck and Brenda Baune.
A special thank you goes to her dear friend, Martha Dempsey, who was with her constantly through her illness.
A family service will be held at a later date.