Rebecca Jean Baker Hammond went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at age 61, in her home in Lewiston after a long struggle with cancer. She was exceptionally strong in her faith, and expressed a desire to be with him, long before her illness.
Rebecca was an upbeat and positive person, which served her well in her 10-year employment at Opportunities Unlimited. She loved her job and the people there, and it showed.
Rebecca’s love of beauty was expressed in her skills as an artist, crafter and gardener. Making things (and people) better than she found them was her signature.
Her family was her joy. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family was of the utmost importance to her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary G. Hammond; her mother, Sandra L. Dulgar; her children, John (and Shaelyn) Sorensen, Jessica Sorensen, Cara (and Pat) Dowell, and Alexis “Lexi” Sorensen; grandchildren Karmin Sorensen, Konner Sorensen, Monica Sorensen, Jordaya Dowell, and Mason Sorensen-Dowell. She is also survived by her brother, Don C. Baker and SaraLyn Baker, and sister Lorrie Baker; as well as her mother-in-law, Olive Hammond; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Verna Allison; brothers-in-law Richard and Charles Hammond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
This brief note does not and cannot express or cover the incredible person Rebecca was; you were blessed to be in her presence, always. She will be sorely missed.
A memorial service is slated for 11 a.m. March 12 at the Methodist Church of Lewiston, 1213 Burrell Ave. Services are being conducted by Trenary Funeral Home.