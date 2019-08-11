Rebecca “Becky” Janeen Tefft, 64, of Kendrick, went peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Becky was born April 19, 1954, to Einar and Virginia Tweit, in Valley City, N.D., where she was raised through her elementary years. The family later moved to Moscow, where she graduated from Moscow High School in 1972 and went on to attend beauty school.
Becky married Mike Tefft of Moscow on June 29, 1974. They made their first home there, later moving to Troy, where Becky worked at a beauty salon, Troy Elementary School, and the Troy Market. Mike and Becky later moved to Kendrick in 1988 with their three children: Craig, Matt and Amber. Becky worked for the City of Juliaetta, retiring in 2013.
Becky was an active member in many clubs and organizations throughout her years, such as the Mud Clutcher’s Jeep Club, Kendrick Volunteer EMTs, Kendrick Booster Club and Christian Family Fellowship.
Becky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many. Becky’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for sports and love of family gatherings will live on through them. Her door was always open and her table had a place for everyone. She was lovingly referred to as Mama Tefft and Aunt B by her bonus kids.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mike, who lovingly cared for her during her battle with cancer; her children, Craig (Jenni) Tefft of St. Maries, Matt (Lisa) Tefft of Kendrick, and Amber (Drew) Witt of Kendrick; brother Ron Tweit of Juliaetta; her grandchildren, Hailey, Tori, Kody, Emma, Reece, Raychel, Landon and Harper; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Ernie Tweit; and niece Katie Tweit.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Francis Spain and his nurse, Heidi Minden; the nurses at Gritman Medical Center; and also to Beacon Cancer Center for their wonderful care and compassion. Becky and the entire family are eternally grateful for the blessings of love and support from the surrounding community in the form of prayers, messages, friendship and meals.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Kendrick High School. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Becky’s memory to the JK Ambulance or KJ7 Education Foundation.