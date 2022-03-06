Raymond “Ray” Lyle Ellsworth Jr. passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, just after his 81st birthday under the loving watch of his family.
Ray was born to Raymond L. and Ellen Ellsworth Sr. on Feb. 5, 1941, in Winchester. He went to elementary school in Lewiston and then attended Potlatch High School. In his early years, he was employed on a dude ranch in Wyoming and as a professional hunting guide in Montana. Then he worked for Joe Price and Paul Forsman rounding up cattle on the Snake and Salmon rivers. He also played guitar and sang in dance clubs as well as trying his hand at carpentry with his dad.
In 1958, Ray entered into the U.S. Navy, which included training in the underwater demolition program. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked at the sawmill in Winchester, and then at Potlatch as a lumber grader. He moved back to Lewiston and worked in the pulp and paper warehouse at Potlatch Forest Inc. for approximately 35 years before he retired.
Ray’s horsemanship began early in life, which included being a farrier and a 4-H leader of the Diamond L group. He and his wife, Lana, owned Idaho Morgans as well as organizing and competing in many equestrian events. Ray and his horses won national championships in cow-cutting and reining events during the 65 years he raised Morgan horses. The Morgan horse magazine dedicated an article in his memory due to his horsemanship and breeding program. He loved to use the horses for packing and hunting elk and deer with family and friends, sharing his love of the outdoors as well as hunting knowledge. Ray also enjoyed spending time fishing and camping with family and friends while putting many miles on 4-wheelers (and side by side). He was known as a bountiful hunter and fisherman, great friend and a tough cowboy, as well as maybe a wee bit stubborn.
Ray’s children from his earlier years include Donna Marie, Sharon Renae and Patricia.
In 1976, he married Lana Pollock and raised Lynne and David as his own children. He and Lana spent 49 years together.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lana Ellsworth; their children, David (Brandy Allen) Ellsworth and Lynne (Mark Rhodes) Wilkins; sister Jackie (Larry) Turner; sister-in-law Mary Ellsworth; and daughter-in-law, Sabrina Ellsworth. His beloved grandchildren are Luke (Macie), Chelsea (Cody), Lindsey, Tiffany (Troy), Kelsey (Sam), Ryan and Nate as well as great-grandchildren Natilee, Gabe, Brayden and Brenley (and little sister). He will also be missed by several cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as some great friends, extended family and some who called him “grandpa”.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arnold Ellsworth.
As Ray wished, his ashes will be scattered in the Idaho mountains at his favorite location at a later time. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A live feed of the service will be available on the church Facebook page.