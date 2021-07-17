Raymond Neal Flowers, “Neal” was born Sept. 18, 1934, to Baker and Grace Flowers in Albuquerque, N.M. Neal passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Clarkston.
As a youngster, Neal attended numerous grade schools (approximately 20) in and around New Mexico and Arizona. This included the Catholic grade school in San Fidel, N.M. He then attended high school in Silver City, N.M., and graduated in 1952. Upon high school graduation, Neal was awarded an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship to attend New Mexico Agriculture and Mining College (currently New Mexico State) college in Las Cruces, N.M. He graduated from college in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. During college Neal met the love of his life, Peggy Ann King, of Santa Rita, N.M. Shortly after college graduation, Neal worked for the U.S Forest Service, but was quickly called to active duty in the U.S. Army. As he transitioned from college to work and active duty, he and Peggy were married May 25, 1957. Neal and Peggy shared just over 64 years of marriage.
Upon completion of active duty, Neal resumed practicing his trade as a civil engineer. He first worked for New Mexico and Arizona highway departments in bridge and highway design, and in 1960, went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers. This job led him and Peggy, and a growing family, to Roswell, N.M., Anchorage, Alaska, and Las Cruces, N.M. Neal subsequently returned to the U.S. Forest Service in 1963 and served with them until retirement on the Clearwater National Forest in Orofino in 1990. As retirement would not have fit his persona, Neal went to work as the Nez Perce County engineer until 1996 and continued to assist and consult with the county and local agencies until December 2019.
Neal and Peggy raised three children: Colonel James Neal Flowers (Cindy), Pamela Lee Dixon (Bryce) and Beverly Ann Flowers (deceased). In addition to his wife and family, Neal’s passion was working! He was always the first to pick up a shovel or jump on a tractor and get ‘er done.
Over the past year, Neal fought a courageous battle against the demon pancreatic cancer. Neal is survived by his true love, Peggy, his son, Jim Flowers (Cindy), his daughter, Pam Dixon (Bryce), two grandchildren, Tyson Neal Dixon (Rachael) and Brenton James Dixon (Kati), and six great-grandchildren. Please send remembrance donations to Beverly Ann Flowers Memorial Scholarship Endowment, University of Idaho Foundation, University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow, ID 83843-9960 or to the charity of your choice.
A private family service will be held at a later date.