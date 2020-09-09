Raymond Lawrence Britain, 73, a retired aircraft mechanic, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center — the Orchards in Lewiston.
He was born April 6, 1947, in Massena, N.Y., to Stanley E. Britain and Shirley (McIntyre) Britain. Ray graduated from Massena High School in 1965 and attended airframe and powerplant mechanic school from 1977-80. Ray worked at Sunridge Apartments in Mountain Home, Idaho, and Vancouver, Wash., from 1975-77; on-the-job apprentice in Battleground, Wash., from 1977-80; Goheen Flights in Battleground from 1977-86; and Goodrich Aviation from 1986-2005.
Ray served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years at duty stations Norfolk, Va., and Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. He served in Thailand as a firefighter during the Vietnam conflict and was discharged at Mountain Home, Idaho.
In 1965, Ray married Diane (Boles) Britain and they later divorced. She passed away in 1967. Later, in 1977, he married Marilyn (Rugg) Britain (retired United States postal worker). Marilyn says that Ray was her “Ditch Diving, Ladder Flying, Stump Jumping guy.” Ray loved fishing, hunting, NASCAR, world history and flying. He was a member of the Orofino Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3296 since 1980.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay Britain, of Lewiston; father-in-law Wally Rugg, of Lewiston; son Kevin Eastman Britain, of Lewiston; daughter-in-law Kimberly T. Britain, of Lewiston; grandson Cylus Ray Britain, of Las Vegas; stepson Donald Edward Christensen, of Lewiston; granddaughter Meagan J. Christensen, of Lynnwood, Wash.; daughter Ramona Britain Russell, of Ohio; brother- and sister-in-law John and Karen Rugg, of Lewiston; sister- and brother-in-law, Patty and Patrick Morin, of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley McIntyre Britain; father Stanley E. Britain; sister Lynda Britain James; as well as aunts, uncles and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Memorial Donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook at www.vassar-rawls.com.