Raymond Jesse Revord, 88, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village of natural causes.
Raymond was born June 27, 1932, in Nezperce to Joseph Revord and Vera Baker. He went to school at Moscow High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-53 as a corporal in Korea.
Ray was a jack-of-all-trades. He retired from the University of Idaho, where he was an HVAC mechanic. He married Sally Lee Revord on Aug. 21, 1972. Ray and Sally lived in Genesee for many years, until Ray moved to Good Samaritan in 2020. Ray loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on projects in his garage.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sally Revord, of Moscow; son Douglas (Mikelle) Revord, of Moscow; stepson John (Debbie) Burnett, of Potlatch; sisters Josephine Mulalley and Mary Foster, both of Lewiston; nine grandkids; and 15 great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Vera and Vernan Norton; stepsons Michael and Rodney Burnett; sisters Leta Kinman and Betty Kopf; and brother Robert Robinson.
Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Genesee Fire Department.