A celebration of life service for Raymond J. Miller (March 19, 1934-Monday, March 29, 2021) of Hayden, Idaho, will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church in Hayden, Idaho. A light reception will be held immediately afterward at the Church Fellowship Hall. The family suggests donations to the Hospice of North Idaho in lieu of flowers.
