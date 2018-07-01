Raymond E. "Ray" Grider, age 72, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his children and his sister.
Ray was born May 25, 1946, to Evelyn Grider Hetherington and Clyde Grider Jr. in Kamiah. The family grew and moved to Clarkston, where he attended school. He moved to Portland, where he managed apartments and later became a long-haul truck driver for many years, then he moved on to work for U-Haul. He made many great friends everywhere. In his spare time, he loved to cook and spend time with his family.
Ray lived life on his own terms, and he enjoyed every step of the journey. He will be missed.
He married Vickie Lasswell, and they had a daughter. The marriage ended. He then married Carol Shippy, and they had a son. That marriage ended as well. He later married Helen Hall, and they later divorced. Then he married Meta Arnold. They divorced and remained close.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde A. Grider Jr. and Evelyn Hetherington; and his brothers, Clyde Alan Grider and Tom Grider.
He is survived by his loving children, daughter Shauna (Doug) Connelly of Colville, Wash.; son Rodney Grider of Lewiston; grandsons Jacob Hegney of Colville, Wash., and Tyler (Rachel) Grider of Seattle; granddaughters Lacey (Joshua) Teague of Spokane, Tarrah (Mike) Elbert of Spokane, and Taylor (Bryce) Beeler of Clarkston; great-grandchildren Tagen, Rowdy, Aubrey, Braxton and Oliver; his beloved sisters Pat Hanson of Spokane Valley, and Jan (Rick) Conner of Falmouth, Ky.; numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and his lifelong friends, Frank and Vivian Mock of Prattville, Ala., who are more family than friends.
We would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and his nurse, Jessica, and also Summit Cancer Center.
A memorial will be held at a later date.