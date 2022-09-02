Ray Mendenhall

Ray Mendenhall, 85, of Weippe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, and he will be missed by so many people.

Ray was born in Harrisburg, Idaho, on June 15, 1937, to Herman and Ethna Mendenhall. Ray had three brothers, Reese, Neil and Harold. He also had one sister, Wanda Mendenhall Trombetta. Ray grew up on Caribel and in the Kamiah area. He loved the area, because he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and the Black Lead area was one of his favorite places.