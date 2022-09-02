Ray Mendenhall, 85, of Weippe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, and he will be missed by so many people.
Ray was born in Harrisburg, Idaho, on June 15, 1937, to Herman and Ethna Mendenhall. Ray had three brothers, Reese, Neil and Harold. He also had one sister, Wanda Mendenhall Trombetta. Ray grew up on Caribel and in the Kamiah area. He loved the area, because he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and the Black Lead area was one of his favorite places.
Ray always loved a good horse and had a special place in his heart for them. He spent many years cowboying in Idaho and Montana, before returning to Idaho.
On July 29, 1989, Ray married the love of his life, Connie Weidner (Mendenhall). They made a family and together raised their six children, Marvin Mendenhall Sr., Debbie Bunch, Missi Knight, Brandon Ladd, Monte Walsh and Rachael Mendenhall.
He also spent a number of years in many different positions of the logging industry, from being a sawyer and road builder, to acting as the woods foreman for Potlatch. He was great at his job and made a name for himself in the logging community.
Ray had 14 grandchildren, Marvin Jr., Levi, Amanda, Jeremiah, Amber, Josh, Ashley, Bart, Jacy, Linzy, Jacglen, Jed, Dalton and Taylor, and many great-grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews he considered very close to him.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Mendenhall, and his children, Marvin Mendenhall Sr., Debbie Bunch, Missi Knight, Brandon Ladd, Monte (Sara) Walsh and Rachael Mendenhall.
There will be a celebration of life held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the IOOF Hall, 113 Main St. South, in Weippe. We request your presence to join us for a covered dish dinner and to share the stories of how Ray Mendenhall has impacted our lives.