Ray Johnson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Lincoln, Neb., to Leona and Joe Johnson.
The family moved to Grandview, Wash., when Ray was a young child.
Dad started driving truck at age 14, including several years with the family business, Johnson Trucking. He continued to drive long-haul truck until he retired in 2012. He estimated at the time he retired that he had driven the equivalent of five times around the Earth. Ray also had a soft spot in his heart for animals and had a variety of pets throughout his lifetime, including monkeys, owls and iguanas. He was often in trouble with his wife for bringing home another pet or orphaned animal.
Ray married Barbara Palo in 1961. They divorced in 1971. He later married Lola Poithier, who preceded him in death.
Ray is survived by his brother, Leonard (Linda) Johnson; his daughters, Joan (Tom) Bryden, Jean (Doug) Askew and Judy (Brian) Chandler; four grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Christy and Ashley; four great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew and their families.
A private family service will be held Nov. 12 in Grandview, Wash.