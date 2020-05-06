Ray J. Schaff, 83, of Pullman and recently of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Dayton.
Ray was born July 2, 1936, in Nezperce, to Innocent and Louise (Fuchs) Schaff. Ray grew up and attended school in Nezperce, and following high school graduation, he entered the U.S. Army. He served in the Army and upon his honorable discharge in 1962 came to the Palouse area, eventually settling in Pullman. Ray married Jeanne Viger on May 2, 1972, in Coeur d’Alene, and together they made Pullman their home.
Ray was a truck driver for the Poe Asphalt Co. for many years, where he worked on many projects. Ray was a devoted family man who always put Jeanne and the children first. Following retirement, he really enjoyed his many interests, including Gonzaga basketball, Mariner baseball and camping. Ray enjoyed people-watching as well as getting together with his coffee guys. Ray was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Pullman Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his children, LuAnn Bartlett (Terry), Debbie Ailor (Jeff Squires), Alan Schaff, Don Viger, Kelly Ellis (Marty) and Kathy LaBargee (Dave); sister Margaret Zenner; his loving grandchildren, Angie, Eric, John, Mike, Katie, Paul, Tony, Danny, Robin, Brian, Erin and Tyler; and his great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, in 2017; a daughter, Diane Viger; his parents; brother George Schaff; and two sisters, Betty Gamel and Catherine Bearlocher.
A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Funeral services will be held when we are again able to gather. Ray and Jeanne will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.