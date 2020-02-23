Ray D. Lutes, 70, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Olympia.
He was born Dec. 19, 1949, to Ray and Ada Lutes, at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane. Ray attended Shelton and North Thurston high schools, Gonzaga University and the University of Puget Sound School of Law. Ray and his family moved to Clarkston in 1990. Ray became a deputy prosecuting attorney, then was elected to prosecuting attorney and Asotin County District Court judge.
Ray is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie Ann Lutes; his daughter, Ann Marie Sanders; and son-in-law Michael George Sanders.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 7 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Clarkston.
Please make any memorial donations in check form made out to Mayo Clinic/Neurodegenerative Research Group and mailed to Dr. Keith Josephs, Neurodegenerative Research Group at Mayo Clinic, Office of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. If you have questions, you may call (507) 284-8540 or email development@mayo.edu.
