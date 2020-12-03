Dr. Raphael Marceaux Guillory, 49, of Spokane (formerly of Lapwai), passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
He was born April 20, 1971, in Seattle to Jeff and Connie Guillory. His dad named him Raphael, which means our mighty one who heals (Hebrew). He often liked to exclaim “God my Healer!” and referenced the Bible verse, “I am the Lord who healeth thee” (Exodus 15:26).
Raphael spent his childhood in Walla Walla and Lapwai. He had great joy and love growing up with his siblings, Ricky Jo, Justin and Veneice. Their mother, Connie, says the boys were her favorite comedy team, even when she was often the target of their jokes. They all prepared for the time when they would have their own daughters when they protected and looked after their baby sister, Veneice.
As a child, he loved to sit with his legs crossed on the floor playing with his Star Wars toys. He loved adventure movies, which led him to ask if he could change his name to Indiana after one of his favorite movie characters, Indiana Jones. Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” was his favorite childhood song. He would angle his dad’s hat on his head while singing this tune. His love of music and movies was a lifelong passion that brought him many hours of entertainment and contentment.
One of Raphael’s hidden talents was dancing. He was part of the Floormasters break dance group in the 1980s. He would spend hours in the family’s garage practicing, including learning how to master dancing with a broom like Turbo in the movie “Breakin’.” Raphael had good memories of teaching break dance classes in Lewiston. One of his running jokes with his mom was how he never saw any of the profits from their paychecks.
When Raphael set his mind to do something, he would work diligently until the task or skill was accomplished or perfected. He was always known to be very dedicated to his education. When his cousins and friends wanted to go play ball, he would say he had to study or finish his homework first. This laid the foundation for him to later receive four higher education degrees and to become a champion for education.
Raphael was an extremely gifted athlete. He especially loved to play football and basketball for the Lapwai Wildcats. He was a key player on the Lapwai basketball team that won three state championships in 1987, 1988 and 1989. Their legacy was an 81-0 undefeated streak that still stands as an Idaho state record. During his senior year, the Wildcats basketball team was featured on “Good Morning America,” which included a highlight of Raphael dunking the ball. With his athleticism, hustle and all-around ability, he often made the play that helped his team extend an offensive series or shut down the opponent on defense. One of his favorite sports memories as a teenager was going to basketball camp at Georgetown with coach John Thompson.
He graduated from Lapwai High School in 1989. Raphael was always proud that he was from Lapwai and of his Nez Perce heritage as a descendant of Chief Piles of Cloud. After high school, he attended Walla Walla Community College on a football scholarship, which lead to him completing an associate degree in 1991.
Raphael received a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1994 at Eastern Washington University after playing and lettering in football in both 1992 and 1993. While on the team, he earned Academic All-District VIII honors and as a senior was on the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team. He was a teammate for one season with his younger brother, Justin.
He served as a player representative for the 1992 team when that squad was inducted into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 on the 25th anniversary of the Eagles winning their first-ever Big Sky Conference football title. That squad finished 7-4 and advanced to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs (then known as I-AA).
Raphael went on to earn both a master’s degree in counseling psychology (’99) and a doctorate in education (’02) at Washington State University. His doctorate dissertation topic was “Factors Related To Native American Students’ Persistence In Higher Education: A Comparative Analysis of Student and State and University Officials’ Perceptions.” He was in the 2000 Inaugural Class of the Gates Millennium Scholars Program supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
From 1995 to 2002, he worked for Washington State University in the Office of Multicultural Student Services (Senior Recruitment Coordinator and Office of Grant and Research Development, Graduate Support Coordinator, Faculty Support Coordinator).
In 2002, Raphael started his career at EWU as an assistant professor of counseling, educational and development psychology. In 2005, he became a full tenured professor. He taught advanced educational psychology, psychology of human relations, developmental theories and applications, and grant-writing. He also served as the Interim Chicano Education Program Director, Acting Department Chair for Counseling, Educational and Developmental Psychology, and Vice-President/President of the Faculty Organization of EWU.
He had 15 publications in professional journals with research emphasis in American Indian education. Raphael delivered more than 30 presentations and keynote addresses at regional and national conferences and workshops. Whenever he taught a class or did a presentation, he said his goal was to teach with excellence and inspiration to his students and audience.
In 2004 and 2005, Raphael was very proud of his time as a visiting assistant professor, Educational Management & Development at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. He helped Indian teachers earn master’s degrees in educational administration leading to licensure for aspiring American Indian administrators serving schools with significant American Indian populations.
Raphael and his wife, Gloria, grew up on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation and went to school together at Lapwai from elementary to high school. In 1993, Raphael and Gloria worked together at the Tribal Youth Sports Program (TYSP), where their mutual admiration began to blossom. When Gloria walked into the Pi-Nee-Waus gym’s office the first day of the sports program and saw Raphael sitting there, her heart leapt at how handsome he was — he really enjoyed hearing this story. Raphael would flirt with Gloria while playing games like dodgeball. The TYSP kids would say, “Raphael and Gloria sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G!” The flirtation was obviously visible to the youngsters.
In the fall of 1994, Raphael and Gloria began dating after both graduated with their undergraduate degrees at EWU and WSU. Raphael proposed to Gloria in July 1995 next to the riverbend of the Clearwater River near Spalding. They were married March 16, 1996, in Lewiston and the reception was held in Lapwai. The family planned a vow renewal in 2016 for their 20th wedding anniversary at Lake Tahoe in Nevada so all five children could be part of the wedding, as they’d often look at wedding photos and ask why they weren’t at the wedding. It was a beautiful time together as a family.
Imani Cloud was their firstborn child. Raphael and Gloria learned to parent with Imani. Her dad loved and admired her strength, humor, intellect and athletic accomplishments. He would always say “Imani always finds a way!” He was so very proud when Imani hit the game-winning basket to win the NWAC Women’s Basketball Championship title in 2017. Raphael and Imani would have long conversations and would start on one topic and branch out to several other topics and could visit for hours. They liked the same movies and would talk about musical artists and important issues of race inequality and social justice. He would call her “Imani Moo” and “Maunz.” Imani always sought counsel with her father. He could always tell when she was sad or anxious and would call her up from downstairs to ask what is going on and how she is feeling. He always knew intuitively when any of his children were hurting, anxious, worried or concerned and would go to the Word of God first and foremost. He was proud of her spirit of adventure, like his own, to attend school in Oklahoma and Kansas.
Sophia Marceaux then came into the world. Raphael would light up seeing her come through the door. Raphael loved her sweet spirit, hard work ethic and organization and planning skills. He loved her soft heart and could depend on her to be there for him and our family. He was so proud when she became a captain on her drill team during her senior year. He would marvel at the choreography that she developed and especially watching her dance and perform. He always said she gave him a sense of peace watching her dance in front of hundreds and thousands of people. They both liked watching cerebral movies and discussing them throughout and afterward. Sophia said he was the only one she liked to call her “Sophie” or he’d often say “Marceaux!” because that was his middle name as well. She is always told she resembles her father. He loved the fact that she was attending college at Boise State University, forging her own trail and independence.
Xavier was then born as the only boy in the family. Raphael was so excited when the doctor announced, “It’s a boy!” He and Xavier were joined at the hip from day one. Raphael recognized Xavier’s athletic abilities early on, and from an early age he would work with him to be a well-rounded athlete but also emphasized education for all of his children. Not only was he proud of his son’s athletic accomplishments, he was most proud of the kind, thoughtful and respectful young man he became, not to mention his sense of humor. Xavier would make his dad laugh so hard. They enjoyed talking about life, hopes and dreams, and his dad believed him through and through. Raphael and Xavier would often throw the football together at home and talk while throwing. This past year, Xavier would call his dad two to three times a day to check on how he was doing and feeling, and would tell him about practice or school. Raphael could sense when his son was about to call and would have words of encouragement for him daily. He would call Xavier “Buddy” and “Champ” and was so looking forward to seeing him ball out at Idaho State University on the football team. He knew he prepared him for greatness through the Lord’s blessing. His dad called Xavier “his first strength” when he became ill. Genesis 49:3, “You are my firstborn, My might and the beginning of my strength, The excellency of dignity and the excellency of power.”
Aiva was the fourth-born child, and he would call her “Ms. New Mexico!” as she was born in Lac Cruces, N.M. She was a daddy’s girl from the start. She only wanted her dad and was protective of him. This melted Raphael’s heart so very much. He would laugh at Aiva’s cute little sayings when she was young and was amazed at her hard work and discipline in school and when she trained for her drill team. He was so excited and proud when she made drill team as a freshman. During her dad’s health battle, Aiva immersed herself in the Bible and in prayer. Raphael would call her his little preacher. Aiva preached the last Sunday service message he heard on the very day of his passing. She had her Bible Scriptures prepared and shared the message as soon as she got into his room. Her dad listened quietly and said, “Amen!” when she was done. Raphael would also call her “Aivaly.”
Adoniah was the baby girl of the family. She closely resembles her father, in which he told her that she has his nose. He was fiercely defensive of his baby girl and would watch over her at school and in sports. He was so proud of her basketball skills and would get so excited about her height, strength and determination to help her teams win. He loved her so much and kept pushing her to shoot hoops out front and run, because he saw greatness in her. During Raphael’s last days on Earth, Adoniah would share memories and funny stories that would make him smile. She showed him numerous photos of them together, which also touched his heart. Raphael would get on Adoniah for having a messy room because he was so clean and organized. Their dad would often surprise Aiva and Adoniah to take them to the movies or other surprise places. He’d often get after the kids (and his wife) to eat healthy and to exercise, but the kids would catch him eating snacks, or he’d treat them to pizza and ice cream a lot.
All of his children loved and cared for their father this past year and during his last few days on Earth. This provided him comfort and peace to have us all together with him. The family lived in Lewiston from 1996 to 2002 and then moved to Spokane and have lived there since 2002.
Raphael was a lifelong athlete who loved to jog, lift weights and coach. He often ran in Bloomsday in Spokane. Raphael especially enjoyed coaching his son Xavier and his nephew’s team, the ’01 Boyz, to multiple Hoopfest and Play In Your Moccasins championships. He also coached the Ferris Eagle’s Pop Warner football team, as well as daughters Imani’s and Adoniah’s basketball Hoopfest teams. His heart soared with pride watching his daughters Sophia and Aiva at their dance recitals and during their Lewis & Clark drill team performances.
Raphael led a Bible study group at EWU for student-athletes and other interested students.
He served as interim pastor at Lighthouse Tabernacle Church and was an ordained as elder at Holy Temple Church both in Spokane. His passion was to preach the Word of God, which he did from an early age and throughout all of his life, even through his final breaths remaining here on Earth. He also served on the Spokane Faith Alliance and Spokane Minister’s Fellowship organizations. His main sheep he shepherded were his wife and children, leading many home Bible studies, fasting, praying, and interceding for the health, safety, favor and well-being of his family.
His family appreciated his giving and charitable spirit. He often supported causes that promoted racial justice, including EWU’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday or many awareness events lead by EWU students. Raphael would quietly support people in need of food, housing or fuel for their cars.
He is survived by his wife Gloria and children Imani Cloud, Sophia Marceaux, Xavier Raphael, Aiva Consuelo Rosa and Adoniah Rena Faye, of Spokane (all thoughtfully, lovingly and prayerfully named by their father); his parents, Jeff and Connie Guillory, of Lapwai; his brothers, Ricky Jo (Tia) Hernandez, of Lapwai, and Justin (Sunny) Guillory, of Ferndale; his sister, Veneice (Chris) Lacy, of San Jose.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dorothy Guillory, and maternal grandparents, Tom and Shirley Rickman.
A public viewing was held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ball and Dodd Funeral Home in Spokane.
Two memorial services will occur today in his two hometowns. The first memorial will start at 11 a.m. at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Spokane. The officiant will be the Rev. Ezra D. Kinlow of Holy Temple COGIC. The second memorial will start at 7 p.m. at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai.
A funeral will occur at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Pastor Kinlow will be the officiant. Burial will follow at the McFarland-Yearout family cemetery near Sweetwater. The family requests social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home if sick because of public health recommendations.
Advantage Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.