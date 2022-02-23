Feb. 23, 1925 — Jan. 23, 2022
In loving memory of “Ralph,” “Ray,” “RJ,” “Pops,” “Gordo” and “Abuelo.” Although born just outside of Boston, he came of age in California, but was indisputably Idahoan. All 6-foot-3-inches, one hundred and (something skinny) pounds. Giver of prickly kisses. Rocker of thick mustache and even thicker glasses (pre-Lasik). Lover of ice cream and Mom’s apple pies. He also had a lifelong affair with See’s Candies, which Mom was accepting of. Teller of corny jokes. Why? “Just for the Halibut!” Fisherman of Orofino bridge. Conqueror of crosswords, and a novice of numismatics, who fiddled with philately. He had an aversion to phlebotomists and bills. As a young man he dabbled in barbering and boxing like his father and grandfather. But after serving as a U.S. Army infantryman during World War II, he attended college in San Francisco and went on to become an accountant, auditor, financial adviser and bank manager.
Approaching 60 and retirement, he began his second life as a newlywed and first-time father. A person must really want children to have them at that age — and it showed. We couldn’t have asked for a kinder, more patient, selfless, and loving husband and father. More recently, at 94, he welcomed his first grandchild. Ralph told unforgettable stories about his childhood, traveling abroad, and befriending famous Hollywood actors, musicians and athletes. Had we celebrated one last birthday, someone surely would’ve said to him, “Wow, 97 years old! What’s your secret?” — to which he would have replied with something to the effect of, “Well, I never drank or smoked ... and only the good die young.”