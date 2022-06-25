Randy W. Brophy, 64, of Pullman passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.
Randy was born Dec. 20, 1957, in Colfax, to William and Juanita (Jones) Brophy. The family moved to Pullman when Randy was three, and he grew up and attended Pullman schools. Randy graduated from Pullman High School in 1976 and attended Spokane Community College for a period of time. He returned to Pullman, and soon after his return, he began his career with the United States Postal Service. He was a mail carrier in Pullman for 35 years, at which time he retired from the postal service.
Randy became a bus driver following his retirement and spent four years driving school buses for the Pullman School District.
Randy loved the outdoors, and spending time on the water boating was paramount. He began water skiing at the age of 6.
Randy always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; both were of the utmost importance in his life. He played softball in the early years and was active in Pullman dart leagues as well. In addition to his boat, Randy enjoyed side by sides riding his motorcycle.
Randy is survived by his mother, Juanita Brophy, of Pullman; his sister, Sharon (Jim) Phinney, of Spokane Valley; and his nephew, Casey Phinney, also of Spokane Valley.
Randy was preceded in death by father, and his brother, Roger.
The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pullman High School Theater. Randy will be laid to rest at the St. John Cemetery in St. John, Wash., with his father and brother in a private family service. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been trusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Share Scholarship Program, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Pullman, WA 99163 — please indicate in care of Randy Brophy Scholarship; or to the Sky Hawks Sports Academy, 1826 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 — please indicate Baseball Multi-Sport Program/Pullman in care of Randy Brophy.