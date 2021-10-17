Montana bridge builder Randy Panek, 61, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the presence of his wife, Carlotta, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, Mont., after a brave battle with lung cancer.
He was born July 30, 1960, in St. Cloud, Minn., one of 11 children.
He grew up to become a construction worker, a trade which took him all over the U.S., building bridges and wind towers. In fact, he met Carlotta while building a bridge on the Nez Perce Reservation in Idaho. After they married in 1999, she joined him in the work and the travel it required. They settled in Plains in 2003, a perfect choice for retirement since Randy had been a part of the construction teams on both bridges into and out of nearby Paradise, Mont. He also helped build the bridge over the Kootenai river in Libby and the bridges and highway in Sula, Mont.
Randy loved to fish on the Clark Fork, Flathead and Kootenai rivers and on Lake Koocanusa. He was such an avid fisherman, always generous with his catch. Locals called him “the Fish Man.”
Randy is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carlotta Panek (Kauffman), who resides at the family residence in Plains; children, Luke, Nathan and Nicole, all of Minnesota; two step-children, Nelson Kauffman of Coeur D’Alene and Jessica Glindeman of Moscow; six brothers; three sisters; mother, Mary Panek of Minnesota; three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.
Randy will be missed by the many friends, neighbors and even strangers who enjoyed his fish fries. The Mint Casino in Plains will host a celebration of life in honor of Randy Panek on Saturday, Oct. 23.