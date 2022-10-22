A man among men, Randy Kevin Doman, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Cottonwood after a four-year brawl with Scleroderma.

Born May 16, 1950, Randy was the eighth child of Eldon and Martha (Babbitt) Doman. Raised on Cranney’s Farm and Ranch in Oakley, Idaho, with his four brothers and four sisters, he developed his love of hard work and horses. After graduating Burley High School as a standout student and football player, Randy attended Brigham Young University. During this time, he met his first wife, Diann Barlow, and they moved to Orofino, where they raised their three daughters. Years later, Randy met and married the love of his life, Laurie Ann Simmonds. They found their home on the Camas Prairie, first in Grangeville and then settling on their ranch in Cottonwood.