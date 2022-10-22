A man among men, Randy Kevin Doman, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Cottonwood after a four-year brawl with Scleroderma.
Born May 16, 1950, Randy was the eighth child of Eldon and Martha (Babbitt) Doman. Raised on Cranney’s Farm and Ranch in Oakley, Idaho, with his four brothers and four sisters, he developed his love of hard work and horses. After graduating Burley High School as a standout student and football player, Randy attended Brigham Young University. During this time, he met his first wife, Diann Barlow, and they moved to Orofino, where they raised their three daughters. Years later, Randy met and married the love of his life, Laurie Ann Simmonds. They found their home on the Camas Prairie, first in Grangeville and then settling on their ranch in Cottonwood.
Randy was a lifelong civil servant with a diverse background as a Sawtooth Hotshots foreman, wildland fire manager for Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, Idaho County Commissioner, rancher, North Central Resource Advisory Committee member, and Idaho Park and Recreation Board member.
Randy enjoyed riding horses with his long-legged cowgirl, working on his ranch, a good game of Liverpool Rummy, telling bad jokes, fishing with friends, and spending hours on the phone in long conversations with family and friends. We will remember Randy for his big personality, hilarious mishaps, making everyone feel important, service to all and being the best of us.
Randy is survived by his wife, Laurie Doman; three daughters and their families, Alisha (Eric) Thomas, Brooke (Michael) Doman, Danielle (Chris) Neeley; sisters Gay Doman, Doreen Hutchinson and Cathy Libby; mother-in-law, Beverly Christensen; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends that are too numerous to list but not forgotten. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Leon, Dale, Donal, Douglas and Craig; and sister DeeAnn.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grangeville, followed by a banquet to celebrate Randy’s life; all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at scleroderma.org.