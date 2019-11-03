Randy D. Frederick, age 70, died peacefully of natural causes Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Randy was born July 4, 1949, in Newport, Wash., to Margaret and Duane Frederick. Randy spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Elk River, where he graduated from Elk River High School in 1967. He married June Zagelow of Bovill in August of 1969. Together, they raised three children in the Bovill area. During this time, he was employed by Potlatch Corp., and was enlisted in the Army National Guard.
Randy loved working in the woods, operating heavy machinery. We all remember the day he came home, proudly announcing that he held the record for the most logs skid in a day. Randy, however, was better known as the annual Bovill Days Chug-a-Lug Champion, holding the title for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping and fishing. He especially loved spending time in the Floodwoods area. He was an avid rockhound and spent the last few years enjoying his lapidary hobby, making jewelry for family and friends. He was a man full of life, who had a laugh no one will ever forget. He was a loving father, grandfather and a friend to everyone.
Randy asked to have this quote included in his obituary: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-rounded body, but rather to skid in sideways, a beer in one hand, a smoke in the other, body totally used up, worn out and screaming, ‘Woo-Hoo, what a ride!’ ”
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Bogar; his father, Duane Frederick; and his brother, Ralph Frederick.
Randy is survived by his sister, Dodie Jensen-Rand; his three children, Randi Frederick and wife Natalie, Jamie “Gus” Frederick and wife Jodie, Sally DeLane and husband Rory; his six grandchildren, Alex Frederick, McKenna Frederick, Drew Frederick, Alisha DeLane, Kady DeLane and Jesse DeLane; one great-grandchild, Lukas Naranjo; and many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Deary Community Center. Bring your stories and memories and join the family for dinner. Please sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.