Randy Dean Cook was born to George and Sharron Miles Cook on May 10, 1956, in Lewiston. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the age of 65 in Clarkston.
Randy and his wife, Kim, were married May 7, 2004. They were together 24 years. Randy joined the Marines in 1973 to go to Vietnam. Before he was able to go, we pulled out. He was proud to have been a Marine. In 1985, he received his GED. Randy worked several years at the Red Baron. After working there, he worked pest control. After pest control, he worked as a truck driver. He worked many years with many companies locally and over the road.
Randy was a generous person with a big heart. He was usually there to help a person out if he had the means to do so. Randy loved to play foosball and darts and went to championships for both. He also played softball. He also loved going to the mountains and hunting mushrooms.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Matt, sister Rose, and grandson Eli. He is survived by his wife, Kim; daughters Terra and Sarena; stepdaughters Christina and Nikkole; stepson Seth; brothers Verlon, Lee, Jerry and Terry; sister Patricia; grandchildren Tierney, Dakoda and Lily (Terra), Clayton (Sarena), Jarod and Dallas (Christina), Tyler, Isaiah and Dawnieshia (Nikkole); and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.