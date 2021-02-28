Randy Bitler passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, very quietly in his sleep while under the very good care of Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia.
He was known to most in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas as the House Mover. Many of you might have seen Randy and his crew at work; they moved many very large old mansions, churches and many historic buildings, as well as many homes throughout the tri-state area, which always drew a large crowd. Randy was always up for a challenge. He had lost track of the amount he had accomplished while being told it could not be done, and could boast that he had never lost even one.
He is survived by his very close sister, Bonnie Lawson, who had been by his side to comfort him as much as was allowed. He is also survived by his son, Tom, from his first marriage to Judy Douros, who passed last year. He also leaves behind an adopted daughter, Angelique, and her children and grandchildren.
Randy was born Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1944, in Reno, Nev. His family relocated to Sacramento, Calif., where he graduated from La Sierra High School. He lettered in wrestling all four years, he was also very active in a car club called the Gear Lords. Randy’s first business was landscaping — at that time, he was the youngest to pass the test for his licence. He continued his love for plants throughout his life. His fascination with house moving began when he was given our grandmother’s home in Reno, which he proceeded to move to Winnamucca, Nev. He married his second wife in Winnamucca in 1969, and she preceded him in death here in Clarkston in May 2013.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for June 6 at his home.