Randolph “Randy” Shepherd, 68, of Clarkston, died in his home surrounded by family Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
He was born April 16, 1954, in Lewiston to John S. (Jack) Shepherd Jr. and NaiDean Joyce Parsley Shepherd, completing the Shepherd family as the youngest of five children. Randy grew up in Clarkston, living along the Snake River, partaking in many river boat excursions and camping trips with his family. His interest as a collector began in his childhood, and he was known for his “pockets full of rocks,” which he acquired while playing outside. He established many lifelong friends who all shared common interests in motorcycles and automobiles. Randy graduated from Clarkston High School in 1972.
Nicknamed the “Clarkston Kid” by the local poker players at Tom Smith’s in Clarkston, Randy started playing poker at the age of 16. He participated in numerous tournaments in California, Nevada and Washington, including World Series of Poker events in Las Vegas, and was awarded champion at the 2002 Poker Tournament at the Quest Casino in Spokane. Because of his knowledge and experience, Randy initially served as an adviser to the Washington State Gambling Commission, assisting in the establishment of laws and regulations for the state.
Randy had many interests and passions, which led to diverse work experiences. As an entrepreneur, he owned and operated many small businesses, including Spokane Neon and, most recently, Sudzy’s Car Wash and Laundromat in Lewiston, where his customers appreciated his friendly demeanor and excellent customer service. Randy worked for the Masonry Union in Spokane, where he was part of the crew laying concrete for the Spokane Arena. He worked at the Pineshed Card Room as a pit boss for nearly a decade, until they closed in 1989.
Some of his favorite hobbies included acquiring various collections, trading antiques, refurbishing hundreds of classic cars and rebuilding motorcycles. An avid motorcycle enthusiast in his younger years, he loved practicing biker stunts while on long and adventurous rides along the hillsides. Later, he became an avid golfer, spending many years on the course, and made a hole-in-one at the Esmeralda Golf Course in Spokane.
Being a grandfather brought Randy so much joy. He was a big supporter of Claire’s interests and attended games, cheer competitions, dance recitals and choir concerts. One of his favorite trips was to Disneyland to watch Claire perform on stage and in the Disney parade with her dance team. Most recently, Randy spent time helping Claire with home improvement projects in her first home.
Randy enjoyed many years with lifelong friend and mother of his son, Angela Aguilar, and Robert’s siblings, Jesse (Phyllis) Kane and Kristal (Joe) Coghill. He was “Grandpa Randy” to grandchildren Dalin and Lindsey Flowers, and Blake and Zachary Coghill.
Randy is survived by son Robert (Sarah) Shepherd; granddaughter Claire Shepherd; siblings Kris (Don) Howell, Dean Scott “Sox” Shepherd and Shelley “Bala” Shepherd; nieces Donelle Howell, Courtney (Luke) Crawford, Tara (Jeremy) Eubanks and Chila Shepherd; great-nieces and nephews Madison, Zachary and Carson Eubanks, and Hank Crawford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John S. “Rip” Shepherd III and his beloved dog, Bogey.
Randy will be remembered for giving the best practical and insightful advice, having the ability to fix anything and his kind and helpful nature.
“Now you’re moving game to game, no one standing in your way. You’re still the same. You still aim high.”
A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.