Randolph “Randy” Shepherd

Randolph “Randy” Shepherd, 68, of Clarkston, died in his home surrounded by family Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

He was born April 16, 1954, in Lewiston to John S. (Jack) Shepherd Jr. and NaiDean Joyce Parsley Shepherd, completing the Shepherd family as the youngest of five children. Randy grew up in Clarkston, living along the Snake River, partaking in many river boat excursions and camping trips with his family. His interest as a collector began in his childhood, and he was known for his “pockets full of rocks,” which he acquired while playing outside. He established many lifelong friends who all shared common interests in motorcycles and automobiles. Randy graduated from Clarkston High School in 1972.