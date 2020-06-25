Randolph Leslie Knopes, 64, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home, because of cancer.
Randy was born Feb. 18, 1956, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. While living in the Clarkston Heights, Randy was always gathering family members and neighborhood kids for a friendly softball or basketball game and lending out his garage as the neighborhood workout gym. Randy was the hardest, most dedicated worker you would ever meet, only taking occasional short weekend trips for vacation because there was always work that needed to be done.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1974 and has always been a proud Bengal. He was a committee member for the class reunion and cherished so many memories with his classmates.
Randy married Darci Bull in 1976 and they were married for 17 years. Randy later married Trudi Chollett on Feb. 14, 1995, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene. They have been married 25 years.
Randy lived in both Lewiston and Clarkston throughout his life, working for various companies and owning many businesses in the community. He became a well-known and loved member of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He worked at Bearings INC., The Athletic Supporter, Mr. K’s, Randy’s Gym, Washington State University, Potlatch and T+R Painting. He also was a manager at Safeway and was a volunteer firefighter and fire commissioner for Asotin County.
Randy was a member of Holy Family Church in Clarkston. He spent his time working on old cars and going to car shows. Randy was always willing to help his neighbor and was always greeting friends with a big smile. He loved trying new places to eat, trying new recipes he found on the Food Network and spending time with family. Randy especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed roughhousing with the kids, teaching them specific sports moves, how to make baskets and encouraging them to never give up.
Randy is survived by his wife, Trudi Knopes; daughter Randi Leigh Knopes-Nuxoll; daughter Zoe Remsburg and her husband, Tanner Remsburg; daughter Christina Titus and her husband, William Titus; and son Shannon Chollett and his wife, Shannon Wirz-Chollett; his grandchildren, Holden Nunnally and Suzy Titus, Brycee Nuxoll, Rayleigh and Lillian Chollett.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patty Knopes; brother Brian Knopes; and daughter Nikki Ann Knopes.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston, with Father Root officiating. Because of restrictions from COVID-19, the service is limited to 50 guests.