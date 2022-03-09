Randall Charles Reis, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Clarkston.
Randy was born July 19, 1957, in Minneapolis to Robert and Lorayne Reis. His family moved to Hayden, Idaho, in Randy’s senior year. He attended Coeur d’Alene High School, where he became best friends with Bill Hebert playing in the school band and later with the North Idaho College stage and pep bands together. After moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, he worked for Happy Day Corporation.
His company, Sky’s The Limit, took care of the cleaning needs of businesses in Moscow, Pullman, and the L-C Valley, while giving him the freedom to play bass guitar for The Fabulous Kingpins for more than 23 years — he loved rockin’ a good tune and sharing that love with the audience. Randy loved classic rock, playing with his Xbox family as CallMeCheesy, spending time at the dog park, taking pictures of clouds, and driving his Boxter. He happily shared memes, funnies and snarky comments with his friends. His bandmate, Cliff, said it best: “Those of you who knew Randy know that during sad times like this, he would have to make some smart-ass comment to break the tension.” He truly loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Randy is survived by his life partner, Dana; sons Kyle (Melissa), of Seattle, and Tyson (Morgan), of Lewiston; his eldest brother, Bob (Alice); and middle brother Tom.
A celebration of life is set for 2-6 p.m. March 19 at Holiday Inn 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.