Randy Dykes, 74, of Deary, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 302 Idaho St., Deary.
Randy was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Orofino, to Gerald and Jennie Dykes. He spent most of his life outdoors working as a logger. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. One weekend, Randy and his family were enjoying a day out when they spotted a chipmunk. He decided to grab a fishing pole and use an Oreo cookie to reel in the chipmunk — his kids were excited to have the little guy so close to them. He was a happy-go-lucky kind of guy.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 13, 1968. In the service, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., and was part of the 81st Airborne. He was honorably discharged March 12, 1970.
Randy married Terria Cox, of Orofino, on June 25, 1975. Together they have two children, Nathan Dykes, of Rosalia, Wash., and Randi Cooley, of Rockford, Wash. They divorced in 1996. He found companionship once again with Charlene Hart, of Deary, and they spent 20 years together.
He is survived by his two children and their spouses, Nathan and Nichole Dykes and Randi and Paul Cooley; and three grandsons, Zachary Cooley (Morgan Cooley), Nathan Dykes and Jay Dykes. He is also survived by his mother, Jennie Zick; his sisters, Karin Borders, Jerilyn Montambo and Dori Hughan; and two brothers, Isaac (Ike) Dykes and Darin Zick. Randy has several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald “Jerry” Dykes, and two nieces.