Randy Dykes, 74, of Deary, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 302 Idaho St., Deary.

Randy was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Orofino, to Gerald and Jennie Dykes. He spent most of his life outdoors working as a logger. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. One weekend, Randy and his family were enjoying a day out when they spotted a chipmunk. He decided to grab a fishing pole and use an Oreo cookie to reel in the chipmunk — his kids were excited to have the little guy so close to them. He was a happy-go-lucky kind of guy.

