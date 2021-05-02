Ralph Vincent Mathewson

Ralph V. Mathewson was born Sept. 18, 1932, on the family farm in Scandia Valley, Minn., to Charles and Ingrid Mathewson. He died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
Ralph attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Scandia Valley and went on to attend high school in Pillager, Minn. After graduating, he started as a bricklayer’s apprentice, learning from his uncle. He continued on with his career as a bricklayer and stonemason for 40 years.
He married Phyllis M. Converse in 1952 and they had five children, Kenneth, Mary, Scott, Janine and Paul. Their marriage ended in divorce.
On May 23, 1970, he married Eva L. Willis and adopted her young son, Randy. They had two children, Randy and Ramona. The family lived in Columbia Falls, Mont., and eventually relocated to Lewiston, where they remained for 45 years.
Ralph had a rich life filled with varied hobbies and interests. He was an avid gardener and loved tending to his walnuts. He enjoyed experimenting with grafting various fruit and nut trees. Ralph was also a hobbyist beekeeper. He enjoyed woodworking, both carving and carpentry. Since he hailed from the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” he would most certainly describe himself as an accomplished fishermen. He loved singing in the church choir every Sunday. He was a member of the Montana Symphony chorus and also a member of the Washington Idaho Symphony chorus, singing both bass and tenor.
Ralph was a member of the Hell’s Canyon Gem Club for many years. In 1988, he suffered a terrible accident while on the job, ending his career as a bricklayer and stonemason. Since Ralph had a lifelong interest in geology and stonework, this led him to take up a new hobby, faceting. He went on to win various awards for his faceting. In 1995, he took second place in the Biron International Invitational Challenge in Australia. In 1996, he won second place in the Australian Facetor’s Guild Challenge for both the team and individual faceting competitions. Ralph entered the Biron International Invitational Challenge again in 1997, and when the results were announced, Ralph Mathewson was declared the winner of the third and final Biron Championship, making him a world-class facetor and the first non-Australian to win first place.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eva; son, Randy Mathewson; daughter, Ramona (William “Billy”) Stinson; granddaughter, Kate Stinson of Lewiston; and brother-in-law, Marvin Swanson of Pine River, Minn.; surviving children of a previous marriage, sons, Kenneth (Lynn) Mathewson of New York Mills, Minn., Scott (Sally) Mathewson of Motley, Minn., and Paul Mathewson of North Carolina; daughter, Janine (Darrel) Corey of Dakota, Minn.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ingrid Mathewson; sister, Regina (Marvin) Swanson; brother, James Mathewson; daughter, Mary Mathewson; daughter-in-law, Mary Seglum-Mathewson; and son-in-law, William “Billy” Stinson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Guardian Angel Homes, Advanced Hospice team and Tri-State Memorial hospital and staff.
A private remembrance service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.