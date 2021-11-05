Ralph Robert Otterstrom died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Mandan, N.D., to Elmer J. and Mary I. (Griffin) Otterstrom. The family included his brothers Everett, Harvey and sister Joyce.
Ralph graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married his old sweetheart, Brownie, on Sept. 15, 1979.
He had a long career with phone companies. Ralph was a master carpenter and he started with his dad remolding and building houses. Ralph built many cabinets for Tri-State Memorial Hospital, other clients and family.
Ralph is survived by his sister Joyce (Paul) McKee; children Arlene (Jeff) Behler, Lynn (Dale) Christensen, Brian (Judith) Hepburn and Steve (T.J.) Hepburn; sisters-in-law Mary Otterstrom and Sharie Otterstrom; nephews John Otterstrom and Ryan McKee; nieces Carol Otterstrom Dietz, Jennifer McKee and Carrie McKee Little; grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by wife Bronwen “Brownie” Otterstrom; brothers Everett Otterstrom and Harvey Otterstrom; and nephews David Otterstrom and Don Otterstrom.
A service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Ralph, you will be greatly missed.