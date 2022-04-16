Ralph R. Reynolds Jr., age 69, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee. He was an exceptional Christian man with a deep relationship with the Lord and known as a great friend who will be missed by many.
Ralph was born April 1, 1952, in Placerville, Calif., to Ralph Reynolds Sr. and Patricia Garner. After growing up in Sacramento, he moved to the Northwest in the ’70s and spent the rest of his life throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Many of those years were spent in the house he built in Joseph Plains, as well as in Grangeville and Clarkston. In 2001, Ralph traveled to Colombia and married Nellys Jorge. The two spent more than 20 years together in Clarkston, Yerington, Nev., and Brinnon, Wash., and later traveling all over the Northwest in an RV after his retirement.
Ralph was a licensed radiotelephone operator, journeyman mechanic, auto-machinist, certified aviation mechanic, and commercial pilot. He liked trying his hand at a variety of jobs ranging from logging, owning a service station, and owning Hells Canyon Aviation where he built and flew helicopters, including his favorite Alouette 318cs.
He is survived by his wife, Nellys Reynolds, and his five children: two daughters, Samantha and Rachelle (from a previous marriage), two foster sons, Steve and Ryan, and stepdaughter Maria. He also loved his five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. April 23 at Community on Call, 912 13th St., Clarkston.