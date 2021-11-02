Ralph J. Liberty, 88, passed on to Glory on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Royal Park Care Center in Spokane.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; and sisters, Darlene Klingaman and Sharon Folmer. He is survived by his four children, Denise Burns, of Spokane, Joseph Liberty, of Hillsboro, Ore., James Liberty, of Spokane, and John Liberty, of Bethel, Alaska; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as brothers, Roger J. Liberty, of Spokane, and Randy J. Liberty, of Spangle, Wash.
Ralph was born in 1933 in Conde, S.D. His parents moved the family to Seattle at the beginning of WWII and then to Ritzville, Wash., at the end of the war.
He served in the U.S. Army. Later, Ralph became an ordained minister in 1959 and went on to pastor the Orofino Tabernacle in Orofino for 17 years. He moved his family to Hillsboro for a time after that, finishing his pastoring career at the Assembly of God Church in Bethel.
For all who would like to remember Ralph and his legacy, a gathering for family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kalico Kitchen, 1829 N. Monroe St., Spokane. Inurnment will take place at Fir Lawn Cemetery in Hillsboro.