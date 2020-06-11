Ralph F. Horn, 83, a resident of rural Potlatch, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center, in Moscow.
Ralph was born June 5, 1936 at Danbury, Wis., to Ralph L. and Emilie (Burkholder) Horn. Ralph attended his schooling at Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School.
He married Norma Jean (Hamilton) on June 5, 1976, at Coeur d’Alene, and the couple made their home at Potlatch. Ralph’s first wife Mattie died in 1973. Ralph was passionate about nature and the community, Little League baseball coach, outdoorsman, woodworker and wood carver pretty much his whole life. He made many duck decoys, as well as Santas and every bird imaginable. He figured he made more than 250 quail alone because he kept track of the pewter feet he purchased for them. All of his family received his art over the years and they are treasured. He was also extremely knowledgeable about history, primarily the Northwest and was known to say “no better place to live than Potlatch, Idaho,” where his folks finally settled and where he was adamant there would always be a place to call home for generations of his family to come.
Survivors include one son, Jeff Horn (Lori), of Potlatch; one daughter, Rani Lucas (Jason) of Washougal, Wash.; one stepson, Kevin Gale (Ann) of Post Falls, Idaho; two stepdaughters, Colleen Jimmerson (Allen) of Columbia Falls, Mont., and Debbie Brown (Monty) of Kalispell, Mont; and one sister, Lois Lappi, of Sulfur, La. Ralph is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great–grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Horn. Also, Ralph was preceded in death by his sisters, Amy Judson and Doris Bostrom.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855; or to the Freeze Cemetery beautification fund.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Freeze Cemetery, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.
Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.