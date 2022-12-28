Ralph E. Koster

Ralph E. Koster, 91, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. He was born May 2, 1931, in Moscow to Henry F. and Hattie L. (Scharnhorst) Koster.

Ralph grew up on the Genesee family farm, graduated high school in 1949, and then attended Pacific Lutheran College. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, later commissioned as an officer and earned his Navy gold wings. At that time, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps as a jet pilot.