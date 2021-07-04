Ralph E. Colton was born Nov. 14, 1935, to Ralph H. and Freda I. Colton in Blackfoot, Idaho. He passed away of natural age related causes on June 28, 2021.
During his life, he lived all over the world including Maracaibo, Venezuela, as a young boy; Landstahl, Germany, while serving in the U.S. Army; Tulsa, Okla.; San Francisco; Boise; Lewiston; and McCall.
He graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1957. He earned a full ride scholarship to the University of Oklahoma to play baseball. He later graduated from Boise State Junior College with an Associate of Arts degree in psychology, then the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in special education. He went on to earn his master’s in special education and psychology and finally a Ph.D. in psychology, both from the University of Idaho.
He married Judith Roark on July 22, 1957, and together they had two children, Bonny Lee Colton and Catherine Ann Colton. They later divorced. Bonny passed away on July 18, 1993, from a car accident.
He later married Victoria Kangas, and together they raised a daughter, Krystin Hunter; and granddaughter, Sherileigh Shields. They later divorced.
Ralph had a variety of jobs during his lifetime, including owning his own service station, welding the pipeline in Venezuela with his family, Region 2 Director of Health and Welfare in Lewiston, and owning his own business as a private psychologist in both Lewiston and McCall. He later served the McCall, New Meadows and Cascade school districts as Director of Special Services.
After retirement he enjoyed his time as a City Councilmember and Mayor of McCall. He then moved to Arizona and finally to Clarkston to be close to his family. During his life he enjoyed many hobbies including sailing on his sailboat on Payette Lake in McCall, skiing at Brundage, attending the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival in the summers and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Colton; grandchildren, McKinzie (John) Turner, Colton (Sarah) Therrian, Mickaela Molly (Zack) Peppler, Murphy (Shelby) Therrian and Seth Blankenship; many great-grandchildren, Lee Peppler, Emeryk Peppler, Bentlee Therrian, Chloe Therrian and Doran Turner.
A graveside service memorial will be held at 10 a.m. July 10 at the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. A reception will follow at Hells Canyon RV Park in Clarkston.