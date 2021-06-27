Ralph “Charles” Hill made his departure from his home in Boise on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born July 1938 to Broadus and Ruth Hill in Nampa.
Charles married his childhood sweetheart in July 1956, and they were best friends for 78 years.
Charles worked in Smelterville at the silver mine, then as a supervisor for Hoff Lumber Company in Horseshoe Bend. From 1963-80, Charles and Kathy served as pastors. They were foster parents from 1971-97. He also worked as a Master Certified Mechanic from 1972-2003. After retiring, he then cared for his wife and younger children. Wherever Charles was and whatever “hat” he wore, Charles made an impact with consideration, kindness, generosity, wisdom, love and care.
Celebrating his life are his life companion, Kathy; brothers, Donald and Lonnie; sisters, Virginia and Mary; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Charles’ most precious possession is his precious wife, Kathy. Graveside services will take place at 9:30 a.m. July 10 at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise.