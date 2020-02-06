Rachael Anne Harum

Rachael Anne made her last sarcastic comment at age 29 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
She was born Oct. 23, 1990. Civilians will remember her most as the girl who spoke a little too loud and maybe too often, for her chronic laughter, moderate to severe annoyance to pretty much all around her, love for everyone (but especially squirrels), and inability to stop smiling.
Her family knew her as a student who couldn’t make up her mind on a major. She first attended Washington State University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in animal science, which obviously meant she would kick cow poop for a living. That eventually changed to human development and finally psychology and church work ... which the Lord knows the family needed.
Rachael was known for her long, long stories that were entertaining, but had already been said before.
In high school, she was a part of the Wenatchee FFA Chapter, where she loved to show all sorts of animals, compete in career development events and hang out with her FFA friends, mostly causing trouble.
As an adult, Rachael tried everything she could do to not be an adult. Being an adult was hard.
Rachael rarely judged people, but if you were one to not take the opportunity to ride a cart full of groceries across a parking lot or used the wrong homophone, she would judge you and she would judge hard.
Her dogs were the love of her life. Her only regret was not training Finley to sniff out cancer and Grace to clip her own toenails.
Rachael loved to talk to everybody and didn’t mind spending hours listening to older folks talk about their lives. She spent three months in a nursing home after being bitten by a rabid squirrel and loved the conversations to be had.
Her regrets were few but included finding out the brand of communion wine on the night before a communion Sunday; accidentally buying a soaker hose and then using it to fill the fish tanks in her apartment; eating too many cans of jellied cranberry sauce in one day; and using Nair in the bathtub.
Rachael spent a good amount of time in the hospital, mostly just curious about what the beepy boxes do and if their popsicles are better. While there, she met the most amazing people. I think if pressed, some of them might even speak of her fondly.
She is survived by her grandmother, Patricia; mother Kelly; father Michael; and three brothers, Matthew (Ashley), Andrew and Nathan. She had four amazing nieces and nephews, Shelbie, Kylee, Boe and Easton.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Keith and John, and her grandmothers, Rosemary and Audrey.
Her family is following her wishes and having her cremated and her ashes sealed into her ukulele. The rest will be taken to Guatemala. If you knew Rachael well, remember her your own way. If you want to live forever, then don’t stop breathing, like she did.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Real Life of the Palouse, Moscow Campus, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446; or to Palliative Care at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Anyone wearing black will not be permitted at the memorial service.
Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow has been entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.