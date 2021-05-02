Sunrise – Oct. 26, 1963, Sunset – Thursday, April 22, 2021
Quanah Lee Jenkins Wiemer was born in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of Bobby Jenkins and Sharon Fisbeck.
The family moved to the Salmon-North Fork, Idaho, area, where she was raised most of her life, attending Salmon High School, but they moved to Boise, where she graduated from high school. After high school, she went to beauty school, then later did many years of construction. She had two children, Dustin and Megan, and one sweet little granddaughter, Aubrey Shay. Quanah would give anything to make sure that every one of them were always happy, and she gave so much love and affection to them all. She met Bill Wiemer in Asotin, where she raised her children. Quanah and Bill have been together for 27 years. Quanah moved back to North Fork, Idaho, about 11 years ago, where she eventually found herself managing a dry cleaning facility in Salmon.
Quanah was a very outgoing and social person who made many friends with open and loving arms. She was the sweetest, most caring soul who would do anything to help anyone. She always loved the summertime, where her family and friends would go on their annual float trips down the Salmon River. She also liked going mushroom picking, out for lunch dates and waking up in the morning starting her day out playing her song pop. Quanah enjoyed sitting outside in the sunshine listening to country music visiting with everyone while crackin’ a cold one. Everyone that came over to her house always left feeling over-stuffed with whatever meal of the day, where she always made it hard to say you’re way too full. She always made sure that whenever her kids had friends over, they were always treated like one of her own. Quanah is, to say the least, going to be missed by so many people.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Bill Wiemer; cherished mother of son Dustin Jenkins and daughter Megan Howell; adored grandma of granddaughter Aubrey Jenkins; her mother, Sharon (Chuck) Fisbeck; her brother, Bobby Bruce (Debbie) Jenkins; her sister, Rebecca (Cliff) Cummings; her beloved nieces, nephews and many cousins; all her lifelong and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Jenkins.
A celebration was held from 6-9 p.m. May 1 in Salmon, Idaho, at “The Ranch” for drinks, appetizers and a get-together. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. May 7 at Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, followed by burial service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
“I Heard Your Voice in the Wind Today” — Author Unknown.
I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died ... but you are not gone you will always be a part of me. As long as the sun shines ... the wind blows ... the rain falls ... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows.