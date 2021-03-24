The repose of the soul Mass for Jeanne Schrempp, 92, of Lewiston, which had been scheduled for this evening has been postponed because of a priest unavailability. It has been rescheduled for 5:15 p.m. May 12 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
