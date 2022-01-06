Polly Ann Koepp, 73, of Kendrick, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, with her family by her side.
Polly was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Coeur d’Alene to her parents, Alvin and Sybil Nelson. Polly graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1966, where she met Skip Koepp while he attended college. They were married in 1967 and made their life back to Kendrick to the family farm, where they spent their life together for 54 years.
Polly is survived by her husband, Skip Koepp; son, Robyn Koepp (Erin Ledgerwood), of Kendrick; daughter, Stacey (Tyler) Aiken, of Clarkston; sister, Sheila (Mike) Teal, of Hayden; grandsons Ty and Kolt Koepp; and several nieces and nephews.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Sybil Nelson; brother Philip Nelson; and nephew Donnie Goecke.
Per Polly’s request, there will be no service. Any donations in her memory can be made to the Kendrick Pool or the J-K Youth Sports Program.