Polline ‘Pat’ D. Wilson

Jesus called our Mother, Grandmommie and Great-Grandmommie home Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Polline “Pat” Wilson, 79, of Grangeville, was born June 28, 1942, in Craig, Colo., to Harlon and Ruby Carlson.
Pat is survived by her three daughters, Rheanda and John Jabbora, Brenda and Jeff Copeland, and Angel and Mike van Houten; sister Ann and Bill Blankenship; half-brother Steve and Deb Garrett; grandchildren Thomas and Laura Jabbora, John Jabbora Jr., Rheanda Jabbora Jr., Danial Copeland, Joseph Copeland, Paul Copeland, Sarah Copeland, Jonathan and Shayla van Houten, Thia and Lafe Waller, Harley van Houten and Naomi van Houten; great-grandchildren Tristen van Houten, Owen van Houten, Jonah van Houten, Christopher Waller and Thomas Jabbora Jr.
She was preceded in death by Charles Wilson (husband), Alice Johnson (sister), Maxine Foote (half sister), Ruby Garrett (mom), Harlon Carlson (father), Gloria Carlson (stepmom), Loren Garrett (stepdad) and Jacob Jabbora (grandson).
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 11th and Elm streets, Clarkston. A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Asotin Cemetery. Reception will follow the graveside service at Clarkston Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.