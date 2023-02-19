In loving memory of our father, Pierre “Pete” LeGresley, 84, of Gig Harbor, Wash., who passed away suddenly at home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He is survived by his beloved wife Renate, daughter Kelly (Michael), sons Brian (Mia) and Nigel (Pam) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Geneva LeGresley Buck and Roscoe LeGresley and daughter Michele Coleman.
Pete grew up in Kooskia and left there to join the U.S. Army. While in Germany he met his wife, Renate. They lived in Kooskia; Eugene, Ore.; Spokane and Gig Harbor. Everywhere he went he made life long friends. He raised his children with a respect for education and strong work ethics.
He loved reading, gardening, running and being with family and friends. He lovingly spent hours reading in his van with his radio on or people watching in the food court while Renate shopped. He was a loving grandfather and loved his friend’s children like they were his own. He was always ready and willing to help his friends and family in anyway he could.
He left such a wonderful legacy and will be missed by many. He did not want a memorial service preferring to be remembered by people’s memories of him.
Pete is survived by Renate LeGresley spouse, Nigel LeGresley son, Brian LeGresley son, Kelly Rocke daughter, Helmut and Christa Starosky brother-in-law, Karen Hendren niece, Terrie Wemhoff niece, Janice Buck sister, Nigel LeGresley brother, Tinja Starosky niece.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, Michele Coleman daughter and Jackie Haight sister.
Pete’s family will have a private celebration of his life during the summer. Pete’s ashes will be joined back with nature near the town has was raised in central Idaho. As a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, Pete requested everyone take actions of kindness each day for our U.S. military active duty members, veterans and their families. Pete loved nature and being outdoors running, hiking, camping, fishing and working in their showplace of a yard. Pete requested everyone respect and conserve nature while enjoying its beauty and tranquility with family and friends.