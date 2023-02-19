In loving memory of our father, Pierre “Pete” LeGresley, 84, of Gig Harbor, Wash., who passed away suddenly at home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He is survived by his beloved wife Renate, daughter Kelly (Michael), sons Brian (Mia) and Nigel (Pam) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Geneva LeGresley Buck and Roscoe LeGresley and daughter Michele Coleman.

Pete grew up in Kooskia and left there to join the U.S. Army. While in Germany he met his wife, Renate. They lived in Kooskia; Eugene, Ore.; Spokane and Gig Harbor. Everywhere he went he made life long friends. He raised his children with a respect for education and strong work ethics.

Tags

Recommended for you