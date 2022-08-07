Phyllis (Stricker) Fromdahl passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Adeline (Dresher) Stricker and William Joseph Stricker.
After graduating from Genesee High School, she began working at Pacific Northwest Bell, starting a 40-year career in telecommunications. From wearing dresses as a telephone operator to the transition to jeans and a tool belt in her technical career, she took advantage of the opportunities to excel within her company.
Phyllis was introduced to Brian Fromdahl by his sister Lois, who also worked for PNB. They married in 1961 and raised three daughters, while maintaining full-time careers and building their dream home on their own piece of land.
Behind her poise and beauty lay a tenacious spirit, keen intelligence and quiet strength. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren, and her top priority was wanting her family to be happy.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Brian; three daughters, Christina Lehnertz (Shawn) and their children Michael, Jake and Catherine; Julie Swanson (Jeff), and their children Gunnar and McKenna; and Rebecca Snodgrass (Dodd) and his son Jonathan. She is also survived by brothers Don Stricker (Cheryl), Ron Stricker and John Stricker and sister Lola Coleman (Chuck). She was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and William; siblings Bill, Terry and Lillian; grandson Nathan Lehnertz; and sisters/brothers-in-law Cheryl, Monica, Debbie, Chuck and Dick.
Phyllis’ Celebration of Life is planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7871 Pheasant Chase Drive in Lewiston.
