Phyllis Marie Holmes, 94, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Lewiston.
Phyllis was born to Gosta “Gus” Carlson and Juliette Dedrick Carlson on Dec. 14, 1925, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Belmont High School in Los Angeles in January 1944. Phyllis married Myron A. Holmes of Kamiah in March 1945 in Yuma, Ariz. He died in March 1983 in Lewiston.
Phyllis worked at medical service bureau (now Regence BlueShield of Idaho) from 1951 to 1954.
She is survived by daughter Phyllis Louise Holmes of Lewiston; son Steven E. Holmes of Lewiston; grandson Donovan T. Holmes of Lewiston; brother Ronald F. Carlson of Farwell, Minn.; half brother Mel S. Irwin of Beaumont, Calif.; and half sister Jean Tistaert of Malibu, Calif.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Myron A. Holmes; son Michael A. Holmes; father Gus Carlson; mother Juliette Irwin; and brother Patrick M. Irwin.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Friday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
