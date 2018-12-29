Phyllis Louise Rohn Ownbey, age 91, passed away at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Phyllis was born in Moscow on Aug. 7, 1927. She graduated from Potlatch High School and soon after married her husband, Ralph R. Ownbey, on Feb. 14, 1947. They were married at the farm of Phyllis’ parents, Frank and Mary Rohn, near Potlatch. Phyllis and Ralph were together for 64 years before Ralph’s death in 2011.
Their early marriage was spent farming near Buhl, Idaho. In 1955, they moved to Potlatch, where Ralph worked at the Potlatch lumber mill until its closing in 1980. Phyllis originally worked at home taking care of their children.
Phyllis completed her college education, graduating with her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Idaho, and began teaching in 1962. The family’s best estimate is she taught and impacted the lives of more than 700 fourth- and fifth-graders at Potlatch Elementary School. She retired in 1987 after 25 years of teaching.
In retirement, Phyllis and Ralph enjoyed RV camping and square dancing with their friends, and vacationing with their children, grandchildren and extended family. Their grandchildren’s fondest memories include spending summers at their grandparents’ farm.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and her youngest son, David. She is survived by her other two sons and their wives, Randy and Carol, and Duane and Eleanor; five grandchildren, Cameron, Chad and Ryon Ownbey, Jaime Ledger and her husband, Mark, and Nicole Antich; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob and Sam Ownbey, Tyler and Brody Ledger and Beck Antich. She also leaves behind an extended family and many friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.
A memorial service with the burial immediately following will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Freeze Church in Potlatch. A covered-dish reception will follow at the family home at the corner of Freeze Road and U.S. Highway 95.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Freeze Cemetery, in care of Randy Ownbey, at 1276 W. Freeze Road, Deep Creek Road, Potlatch, ID 83855.
