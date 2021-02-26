Phyllis L. Wakefield, 88, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
She was born March 15, 1932, in Montrose, Colo., to Steve and Ethel Southerland. She was the oldest of two children. When young, her family moved to the Kamiah-Kooskia area where she went to school. It’s where she met and married the love of her life, Donald Wakefield. Together they had three children, Mike, Randy and Lori. They moved to Lewiston, where they spent the majority of their lives, and then Clarkston, where Don passed away in 1995.
Phyllis later met and married Joe Holman and returned to Kamiah with him until his passing in 2011.
With a perpetual smile and fun-loving nature she went through life enjoying everything and everyone around her. Always good for a laugh, “Gram” made everything better and more fun when you’re with her.
She is survived by her brother, Steve (Bev); her son, Mike (Sheila); her daughter-in-law, Judy; nine grandchildren; and many, many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Donald; her parents; her children, Randy and Lori; and grandsons Mike and Shawn; and her husband Joe.
From your family and friends, you’ll be missed more than can be imagined and will always be loved as much as anyone could ever be loved.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.