Phyllis Irene Wyatt passed away at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
She was born Aug. 24, 1924, to John and Zella Henion Wyatt at Eureka, Mont. The family came to Lewiston where Mr. Wyatt was a construction worker on the Washington Water Power Dam in Lewiston. She grew up and attended school at Asotin and graduated from high school there in 1941 as valedictorian. She went on to graduate from Lewiston Business College.
Phyllis worked for Star Motor Freight. She married Ken Hollenbeck in 1944; he was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1945, and she continued working at Star Motor Freight. He spent 18 months with time overseas. After his discharge, they moved to Anatone flat and farmed there for 25 years for Ken’s parents. Two sons were born, John and Jim, who grew up on the ranch and helped with the farming with Phyllis cooking for all harvest and haying crews.
After the boys graduated, both entered college. Phyllis went back to work for Star Motor Freight for 22 more years and retired in 1986 for a total of 27 years. Ken went to work for Prudential Insurance, moving to Clarkston. Ken died Jan. 28, 1994. They enjoyed time at Williams Lake for many years, camping and fishing. Phyllis and Arnold Kimble, a longtime friend, purchased a home in a manufactured home court in Clarkston and spent winters in Lake Havasu, Ariz. They enjoyed many side trips and scenery. Arnold passed away in January 2009.
Survivors include her sons, John W. Hollenbeck and Jim N. Hollenbeck; one grandson, Ty C. Hollenbeck (Jennifer); stepdaughters, Sheila Lanman and Carlena Paige. Per her request, no funeral will be held.