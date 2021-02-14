Phyllis Ann Vandine, 79, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
She was born on March 23, 1941, to Kermit and Viola Bergevin in Satus, Wash. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Ellensburg where she attended school at St. Andrew’s. In 1948, the family again relocated to Wenatchee. She graduated from Eastmont High School in 1959. Phyllis married H.J. Taylor in Wenatchee.
They settled in Pasco and had two children, Sonya Denise and Tracy Neal. She moved to Lewiston and worked at Albertson’s as a bookkeeper for many years. In 1992, Phyllis and her longtime companion, Greg Babino, moved to Wenatchee. She continued her career as a bookkeeper. After retirement from Albertson’s, she worked as a CNA at Highgate Senior Living until she began having health issues. Throughout her life, she enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing and many outdoor activities. Her hobby was antiquing. She had booths in several local antique malls.
Phyllis will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her loving companion, Greg Babino; daughter Sonya (Don) Preussler; son Tracy (Cari) Taylor, of Lewiston; grandsons Brad (Jess) Preussler, Chris Preussler and Logan Taylor, of Lewiston, and Jack Taylor, of Boise; great-grandson David Preussler, of Lewiston; sisters Janet Eby and Nancy Summers, of Wenatchee; brother George Bergevin, of Wasilla, Alaska; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Bonnie Boughton and Wanda Crone.
At her request no service will be held. A family gathering honoring her memory will take place in the spring.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee. Phyllis’ online tribute can be found at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.